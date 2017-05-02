You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater from Florida off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that a sailboat was discovered aground near Hatteras on Monday.

A new release said 82-year-old Richard Tomlinson of Clearwater, Florida, is missing. The Coast Guard says Tomlinson was apparently sailing from Clearwater to Maine.

A helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch are searching for Tomlinson.