Coast Guard searches for missing boater off North Carolina
Posted 8:16 a.m. today
Updated 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater from Florida off the coast of North Carolina.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that a sailboat was discovered aground near Hatteras on Monday.
A new release said 82-year-old Richard Tomlinson of Clearwater, Florida, is missing. The Coast Guard says Tomlinson was apparently sailing from Clearwater to Maine.
A helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch are searching for Tomlinson.
