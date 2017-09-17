You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A United States Coast Guard boat crew rescued five people after their boat capsized in the surf in Oregon Inlet on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., a mariner reported to crews that a 54-foot fishing boat flipped in the surf east of the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge. With two 47-foot life boats, crews from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head were able to rescue all five of the boaters. All five were wearing life jackets. One woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia with a reported back injury.

Waters off the coast continue to be dangerous through Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Jose.

"Given the heavy sea conditions being generated by hurricanes and tropical storms this season, it is imperative boaters pay careful attention to weather and small craft warnings before venturing offshore," said Capt. Bion Stewart, the commander of Sector North Carolina. "Surf conditions at inlets can become treacherous very quickly, even for larger recreational vessels."

