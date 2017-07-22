You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing 45-year-old man in Currituck Sound Saturday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington responded around 1 p.m.

The man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat in Currituck Sound near Duck, North Carolina. He is wearing an orange bathing suit and was not wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard crews arrived on scene and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew in searching for the man.

Anyone with information about the missing man should contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015.