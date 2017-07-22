Coast Guard, other agencies search for missing man in Currituck Sound
Posted 58 minutes ago
Updated 55 minutes ago
Wilmington, N.C. — The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing 45-year-old man in Currituck Sound Saturday.
Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington responded around 1 p.m.
The man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat in Currituck Sound near Duck, North Carolina. He is wearing an orange bathing suit and was not wearing a life jacket.
The Coast Guard crews arrived on scene and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew in searching for the man.
Anyone with information about the missing man should contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015.
