You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18lxb

— A man experiencing seasickness and chest pains was taken by Coast Guard helicopter to a hospital Monday evening.

Coast Guard officials said a crew located a man waving his arms aboard a 12-foot sailboat at about 6:15 p.m.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer boarded the boat, and the man was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head by 7:30 p.m.

Coast Guard officials were able to locate the man because of a personal locator beacon alert that was sent near Portsmouth Island at about 3:30 p.m.

“The personal locator beacon is a reliable and powerful piece of equipment that enables boaters to send out a distress signal during an emergency,” said Matthew Brooks, command duty officer for the case. “This device was the only means by which this man was able to communicate that he was in trouble. It greatly helped us hone in on his position, and it may have saved his life.”