Coast Guard medevacs man experiencing chest pains near Ocracoke Island
Posted 20 minutes ago
Ocracoke, N.C. — A man experiencing seasickness and chest pains was taken by Coast Guard helicopter to a hospital Monday evening.
Coast Guard officials said a crew located a man waving his arms aboard a 12-foot sailboat at about 6:15 p.m.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer boarded the boat, and the man was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head by 7:30 p.m.
Coast Guard officials were able to locate the man because of a personal locator beacon alert that was sent near Portsmouth Island at about 3:30 p.m.
“The personal locator beacon is a reliable and powerful piece of equipment that enables boaters to send out a distress signal during an emergency,” said Matthew Brooks, command duty officer for the case. “This device was the only means by which this man was able to communicate that he was in trouble. It greatly helped us hone in on his position, and it may have saved his life.”
