— Despite freezing morning temperatures, the air around the Triangle will warm up enough in the evening to make outside New Year's Eve celebrations bearable.

Most towns around central North Carolina were below freezing on Saturday morning, including Raleigh, which registered a temperature in the high 20s. Those numbers will warm up later in the day, though, as the City of Oaks rises into the mid-40s.

"(The rising temperature is) partly because we have clouds that will move in during the day today that will actually help to trap some of the heat that we're able to pull in from the sun," said WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson.

The temperature will hold for the First Night Raleigh celebration and Acorn Drop from about 7 p.m. all the way through midnight, Johnson said.

The skies will be mostly cloudy, but it will remain dry.

Rain will begin to move in on Sunday, and that pattern will continue through the day.

"Tomorrow, though, is shaping up to be fairly wet as this system moves in, bringing us a decent chance of som rain—and some much-needed rain, in fact," Johnson said.