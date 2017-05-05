You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Spring in the Triangle means festivals, fundraisers and the chance that the weather will be unpredictable.

Saturday promises to be cooler that recent days, with a forecast high of just 68 degrees and scattered showers.

When the competitive runners toe the line at the Komen Triangle Race for the Cure, they will do so under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 50s. The party at The Frontier at Research Triangle Park lasts through the morning, with the recreational race at 9 a.m., food trucks and a survivor celebration.

By noon, it will warm into the 60s with a light breeze and dropping humidity, just about ideal for any outdoor activity. Options range from the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival, where more than 60 bands will play four stages through Sunday at the Chatham County farm, to street festivals of food, crafts and family fun in Apex, Wake Forest and downtown Raleigh.

There is a small chance of a sprinkle or shower through to Sunday morning, and Saturday evening will get downright chilly for the Band Together concert at Red Hat Amphitheater featuring Ben Folds.

There are plenty of reasons to enjoy the outdoors all around the area on a weekend that should feature Chamber of Commerce spring weather. Sunday promises a high of 70 degrees after a cool start and clear skies.

Here are some other ways to get out and enjoy the weather:

Out! Raleigh - This seventh annual festival, which promotes diversity awareness and inclusiveness for the LGBT community and its allies, will be held Saturday on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, local vendors and artists, a KidsZone and a beer garden. Proceeds will go to the LGBT Center of Raleigh and its more than 20 community programs.

Ham and Yam Festival - Downtown Smithfield will host this annual celebration Saturday. It is known for its ham biscuits, barbecue pork and sweet potatoes. There will also be arts, crafts, kid’s activities, live entertainment, a pig cooking contest and piglet racing.

'Don't be Mean to People' Music Festival - Ponysaurus Brewing Co. will host this concert for ACLU of NC on Saturday featuring Hiss Golden Messenger, Megafaun and special guests, Mount Moriah, Shirlette Ammons, Loamlands and DJ Bug Spray (Mac McCaughan). The brewery, along with all participating artists, are donating percent of the proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina.

Durham Greek Festival - Celebrate Greek culture Saturday and Sunday at St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church. There will be good food, music and more fun. Admission is free. A portion of festival proceeds will benefit the Durham Rescue Mission.

Bee Ball - The Beehive Collective hosts this annual fundraiser on Saturday at The Maywood. Every year, organizers pick a theme – recent themes have been housing and immigrants' rights – and donate a substantial grant to a Raleigh non-profit. The party will include music from Sidecar Social Club. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Shop local

Sip and Shop - Carolina Brewing Company will have local artists and vendors on site Saturday for a pop-up event. Admission is free.

Locally Made Market - More than 20 talented local artisans will be at The Mayton Inn on Sunday afternoon. The market is free to attend and is family friendly.