— Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday morning in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing a Granville County couple in 2014.

Eric Campbell, 24, of Alvin, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft and two counts of cruelty to animals in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62.

The closing arguments come more than two and a half weeks after the trial began. Dozens of witnesses have given testimony in that time, including family members, psychiatrists and law enforcement.

The defense hasn't changed their argument on who killed the Faulkners, saying that Campbell's father, Edward Campbell, is the person responsible. Edward Campbell killed himself in jail two months after being arrested.

Authorities say Eric and Edward Campbell robbed and set the couple's house on fire.

If the jury convicts Eric Campbell, he could face the death penalty.