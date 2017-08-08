You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A North Carolina man on Tuesday celebrated his 109th birthday.

Razzie Smith was born in Sampson County in 1908 and currently lives in Clinton with his daughter, Pearl.

Smith married his wife, Annie Cooper Smith, on March 5, 1930, and they stayed together until her 2011 death at age 99. Together, they had 11 children and raised one of their grandchildren.

Family members said Smith has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Smith had no formal education and left school after third grade. He would frequently travel to other states to find available work and held jobs as a farmer, saw mill worker and nursing home employee before working as a landscaper for 25 years. He retired from work at age 98.

Smith continues to be an usher and deacon at the Union Star Freewill Church and only stopped driving in 2007 because the drivers’ license office was closed when he went to renew his license.

Smith said one of his earliest memories was when he and his family saw an airplane for the first time and hid inside a tobacco barn because they didn’t know what it was.