  • Weather

    12 NC counties are under alert, including Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Details

Political News

Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia, herself for 2016 loss

Posted 32 minutes ago
Updated 2 minutes ago

In this photo taken April 6, 2017, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. A congressional committee on Thursday, April 27, 2017, asked the Justice Department to consider criminally prosecuting a technology services company that was involved in maintaining a private email server for Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By STEVE PEOPLES, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she's taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also influenced the outcome.

The former Democratic presidential nominee offered extensive comments about the election during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York. Clinton said she's been going through the "painful" process of reliving the 2016 contest while writing a book.

"It wasn't a perfect campaign. There is no such thing," Clinton said in a question-and-answer-session with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "But I was on the way to winning until a combination of (FBI Director) Jim Comey's letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off."

She reminded the enthusiastic audience packed with women that she ultimately earned 3 million more votes than President Donald Trump.

"If the election were on Oct. 27, I would be your president," Clinton said.

She also highlighted Russia's role in hacking into her campaign's internal emails and subsequently coordinating their release on WikiLeaks. U.S. intelligence agencies are investigating whether Russia coordinated with Trump associates to influence the election.

"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) certainly interfered in our election," Clinton said. "And it's clear he interfered to hurt me and help his opponent."

Amanpour also asked Clinton whether she was a victim of misogyny.

"Yes, I do think it played a role," she said, adding that misogyny is "very much a part of the landscape politically, socially and economically."

After two unsuccessful presidential campaigns, Clinton is not expected to run for public office again.

"I'm now back to being an active citizen," she said.

Triangle Area Special Offers
8 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Fred Neopolitano May 2, 4:44 p.m.
    user avatar

    I find it insulting that Hillary blames "russian interference" as if Americans are so easily duped that they can't make good decisions. I think in addition to herself she can blame some liberal shows like SNL which made her appear so smug and overconfident.

  • Norman Lewis May 2, 4:24 p.m.
    user avatar

    Misogyny had nothing to do with her loss. She was proven to be a liar, and untrustworthy and playing the "I'm a female" card couldn't help her overcome those shortcomings. Russians did nothing , if they really did anything, but expose shady Democratic dealings the DNC really had not wanted public. As far as the FBI, the timing of their findings was certainly inconvenient for Hillary but I guarantee if the FBI had similar material about Trump, it would have been brought out as well. This woman cannot accept she failed for character issues not interference.

  • Mary Edwards May 2, 4:17 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Amen!!

  • Robert Swiger Sr. May 2, 4:13 p.m.
    user avatar

    The reason she lost is she is a liar, and a crook and people
    Figured that out and voted for the best person. Get over it
    Snowflake

  • Robert Malton May 2, 4:07 p.m.
    user avatar

    Where did 3 million votes come from the liberal big cities, this is why we have the electoral college for every state has a voice. She was a bad choice for the DNC, it came out how corrupt they are.

  • Robert Dalton May 2, 3:37 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I waiting for Trump to finally move on. He is obsessed with the results and still brings it up at every event and every rally that he has.

  • Marvin Sanderford May 2, 3:28 p.m.
    user avatar

    Interesting how third on her list is her own fault... that over the Russians, the FBI and surely those pesky voters. We're 6 months away from the election, isn't it time we move forward?

  • Robert Dalton May 2, 3:01 p.m.
    user avatar

    Not you she could do against the Russian President we have in office now. Trump could never have won this without the Help of Russian. That and his foolish supporters who worship the ground he walks on. Even though he is nothing more than a con-man in a cheap suit.