Adoption fees will be waived at 12 area shelters on Saturday as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative.

Spring litters greatly increase the overall animal population, leading to overcrowding of shelters during the summer months. Bringing a new pet into your home at this critical time of year will ease that burden and fill your home with unconditional love from a new furry friend.

During last year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, more than 50,000 pets nationwide were adopted. Locally, more than 900 pets found forever homes. The nationwide day of action literally emptied dozens of animal shelters across the country and inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to animals in need.

Dogs, cats and even bunnies will be available for adoption at the SPCA of Wake County, Wake County Animal Center, SAFE Haven for Cats, Orange County Animal Services, Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, Durham Animal Protection Society, Person County Animal Services, Johnston County Animal Services, Wayne County Animal Adoption and Education Center.

Despite the waived fees, Tara Lynn with the SPCA of Wake County reminded families to consider other expenses, such as vet costs, before making the decision to bring an animal into their home.

“Once you bring that pet home, we want them to get lots of love and care, but they are going to need some training to make sure they can follow the rules, so they can be a good K9 or kitty citizen,” Lynn said.

The ASPCA says the average, basic costs of owning a medium-sized dog is $695 per year. A cat can cost about $670.