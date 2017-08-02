You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18j5R

— Sandra Banna said she's lucky to be alive after contracting a case of flesh-eating bacteria last year in Florida.

Banna said she wanted to share her story publicly after hearing of the case of a Lumberton woman who reportedly contracted flesh-eating bacteria in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

The Clayton woman said her ordeal started in March 2016 while she was vacationing in Clearwater, Fla. She was in the shower when she first felt something wrong, and family members told her a wound on her backside was black and oozing.

She immediately went to a nearby hospital emergency room.

"Before you know it, they were taking off my jewelry. They got me right into surgery. I woke up, and I was on life support," she said Wednesday.

The diagnosis was a shock: necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating bacteria.

"When you go to doctor after doctor, and they tell you that you shouldn't be alive, and they just keep shaking their heads," she said, "it's a lot to take in."

Doctors told Banna she probably contracted the bacteria through a spider bite. She said people need to be aware that flesh-eating bacteria aren't limited to bodies of water, so if something feels off, get it checked out immediately.

"No matter which type of flesh-eating bacteria it is, it's very very dangerous," she said.

After undergoing several surgeries, Banna said she still feels ill effects from the ordeal, such as having infected areas drained. She has another surgery scheduled.

"My whole body, to be honest with you, has not been the same," she said.