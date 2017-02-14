You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Clayton police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old missing since last week.

Nashiem Kahil Attoh, who goes by Kahil, was last seen on Feb. 8 at his home on Standing Oaks Lane in Clayton.

Attoh's family hasn't seen him since that evening, and he did not show up for school at Clayton High School the following day.

Anyone with information on Attoh's whereabouts should call Clayton Detective Bill Kilpatrick at 919-553-157 or Clayton Crime Stoppers at 919-359-8479.