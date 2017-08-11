You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After more than 1,000 name suggestions, the newest member of the Clayton Police Department K9 team has been named Chase.

The Clayton Police Department purchased the German Shepherd from a North Carolina-based company that specializes in police and military dogs. He is 13 months old and came from Radom, Poland.

"We had dozens of people suggest the name 'Chase' – kids and adults – some taking the name from the popular children’s character 'Chase' on the PAW Patrol series, other suggesting 'Chase' as a fitting name for a police dog who will likely be chasing suspects and leads thanks to his training," a Clayton spokesperson said in a release.

Chase will live with Officer Rob Moyer and his family, and after training, the two will officially be partners in 2018.

Moyer and Chase join K9 Officer Abel and partner Officer Jamie Brantley.

"We’ll definitely be sharing more information about when the community can meet Chase soon," the spokesperson said.