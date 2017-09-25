You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Sam Robertson is one of the most well-known and beloved residents of Clayton. He is also one of the oldest.

The World War II veteran, who still drives, lives alone and works, is celebrating 100 years.

He credits God for every year he has been given.

"And if he ain't been good to these old bones, if you think he ain't, he has," Robertson said.

He said God also gave him wings to fly during WWII. He flew in 18 bombing missions over France and Germany.

"At the end of those missions I saw planes going down on the right and left, all around us," Robertson said. "Not one of us eight had a scratch."

Family, friends and even strangers came together Monday to celebrate the war veteran.

The Duke grad and livelong Clayton resident received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, an honor awarded to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina.

Robertson still comes to work every day, according to his son.

"He's still with it. Totally engaged in life. He loves life like he always has," said John Robertson.

Sam Robertson is planning to head to Arizona in 10 days to reunite with fellow WWII veterans.