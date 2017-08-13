  • Breaking

Clayton man drowns off Caswell Beach

Posted 2:24 p.m. today
Updated 27 minutes ago

WRAL News

Caswell Beach, N.C. — A 39-year-old man drowned in Caswell Beach just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Caswell Beach police, Telley Knight was from Clayton. He was visiting the beach with his family.

He was not accounted for for about 15 minutes.

He was eventually found near the 600 block of Caswell Beach Road, but was unconscious when he was found.

Bystanders preformed CPR on him until EMS arrived.

Once EMS arrived the man was taken to a local hospital.

Massey said the man was still unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

