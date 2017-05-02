You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Clayton firefighters rescued a pet dog Monday evening that got stuck in a river.

Firefighters were dispatched to an animal rescue, according to a Facebook post. The dog, a German Shepherd named Jack, was stuck about 10 feet down an embankment and was tangled in vines.

The dog's owner was letting Jack and their other dog swim in the creek, according to the post.

Rescue crews lowered a person down the embankment where he was able to cut away the vines that had wrapped around the dog. Jack was then hauled up the embankment to safety.