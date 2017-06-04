Clayton DWI checkpoint yields 7 arrests, 84 charges and citations
Posted 39 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — Seven people were arrested and dozens of additional charges were issued following a DWI checkpoint along U.S. Highway 70 in Clayton over the weekend.
The checkpoint was hosted by the Clayton Police Department with assistance from police departments in Smithfield, Kenly and Wilson Mills as well as the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.
The following arrests, charges and citations were issued between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Hardee Lane:
- Seven people were arrested for driving under the influence. Authorities said the highest blood-alcohol concentration was .25, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.
- Four gun charges were issued including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony carrying a concealed gun and one additional concealed carry weapon charge.
- Fourteen people were arrested or charged for the possession of drugs including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV drug and two charges of felony possession of cocaine.
- One fugitive was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving violation.
- Thirty people were charged with driving without a license.
- Ten people were charged with driving with a revoked license.
- One person was cited for a child safety seat violation
- Two people were cited for driving without insurance
- Nine people were cited for registration violations
- Thirteen people were cited for inspection, failure to carry a driver’s license, address changes and other miscellaneous charges
