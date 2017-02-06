You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17H1l

— Durham City Council members are expected to vote Monday night on whether or not to increase pay to meet demands of police officers and firefighters.

Currently, Durham police and fire recruits are paid around $33,000. If the new plan is approved, the pay for police recruits would jump to $37,000 while the pay for firefighters would increase to $34,000.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said lower pay in the city makes it tough to recruit new officers.

The city recently approved incentives, including a $5,000 hiring bonus and up to $3,000 for relocation fees, but those who support the idea of a pay raise said that’s not enough.

Retired Interim Police Chief Larry Smith has also spoken out about the issue, saying a pay raise is long overdue, especially if the city wants to keep potential recruits from going elsewhere.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.