Just in case you have to make a last minute trip to the grocery or drug store on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, here are the hours for our local stores.

Most stores are closed Christmas Day, other than drug stores, so make sure you plan ahead.

Grocery and Big Box Stores:

Aldi will be open from 9 am – 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Carlie C’s stores are closing at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, 12/24 and will be closed on Christmas Day. The pharmacy will be open until 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Dollar General stores are open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve (most stores, not all). They will be closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion is closing at 7 pm on Christmas Eve and they are closed Christmas Day.

Harris Teeter will be open until 7:00 pm on Christmas Eve. They will be closed on Christmas Day. Stores will re-open on December 26 at 8 am.

Kmart stores are open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger stores are closing at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, 12/24 and will be closed on Christmas Day. All stores reopen at 7 am on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Lowes Foods is closing at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, 12/24 and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Publix will close on Christmas Eve at 7 pm and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target stores will be open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve (most stores). Target will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Fresh Market is closing at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, 12/24 and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart stores will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. (most stores). Check with your specific store for their closing time on 12/24. Walmart stores will be closed Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market is open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve and they will be closed on Christmas Day.

Drug Stores

CVS: Select CVS stores are open until midnight through 12/23. Many CVS stores will be open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Most stores are open on Christmas day but the hours will vary by store. Check with your specific store for their hours. Pharmacy hours may vary. Select CVS pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day.

Rite Aid: Christmas Eve: many stores are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.. On Christmas Day, many stores are open. Check with your specific store for their hours. Select Rite Aid pharmacies will also be open on Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Many Walgreens stores will be open until midnight through December 24. Most stores open on Christmas Day. Contact your store for the specific hours of your location. Check your local store for pharmacy hours.