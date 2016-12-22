You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Some Fayetteville residents who were hit hard by Hurricane Matthew celebrated Christmas a few days early on Thursday.

Fayetteville Police Captain Tracey Bass-Caine dressed up in a Santa suit and handed out presents to children in the Creek's Edge community.

"I feel real happy," said Destiny Green. "I'm actually glad they did this and I'm just glad that they did this."

The police department said they wanted to celebrate and help the families in the area take their minds off the devastation created by Matthew.

"I was with my dad at the time and I was really worried about my mom and my family," Green said.

Flood waters from Matthew rushed through the homes in the community. Repairs are being made so that some of the families displaced by mold can return.

"We didn't lose as much as other people did down here," said Sherea Morrison. "Everybody suffered a loss and now, this right here, the community really needs something like this."

A climbing wall was also brought in for the kids in the area, along with one of the departments K-9 units.

"And Christmas is one of those seasons where you want to spread cheer and faith and love," Bass-Caine said. "We want to bring presents to people who can't afford it because they may have to replace some items in their homes, so this is just our way of giving back."

Police in Fayetteville say they are going to continue to support the community as it gets back on its feet.