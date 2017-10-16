You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Pb4

— According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, temperatures will continue to drop on Monday afternoon and stay unusually chilly through Thursday, making for an instant fall week.

"We saw the warmest temperatures of the day this morning, when they were in the mid 60s," said Gardner. "Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for much of the afternoon before they get even cooler overnight."

Highs on Sunday were in the low 80s, and highs on Monday were 20 degrees cooler.

According to Gardner, the day will be mostly cloudy and much cooler than previous days, with patchy sprinkles and showers likely around lunchtime.

"This rain is not going to last all day," said Gardner while reporting from the North Carolina State Fair. "I expect it to clear between 1 and 3 p.m. in Raleigh, but even when the sun comes out it will remain pretty chilly."

Fairgoers probably won't need umbrellas and rain jackets on Monday night, but warm clothes will come in handy, especially when temperatures drop into the 40s overnight.

"Once a cold front comes through this evening, winds will pick up and the dew points and temperatures will drop, making it feel very refreshing and fall-like," said Gardner. "On Tuesday, we're going to wake up to chilly temperatures in the 40s."

According to Gardner, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be even cooler before temperatures become more mild for Thursday and the weekend.