Triangle residents woke up Wednesday to some of the coldest weather of the season with temperatures dipping to the low 30s in some parts of the region.

"It's the coldest morning so far," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Make sure kids are dressed warmly heading out to the bus stop."

As of 6:30 a.m., the mercury had dipped to the 30s in several areas, including Raleigh, Reidsville, Siler City and Sanford, while temperatures ranged in the 40s in other areas, including Durham and Fayetteville. Gardner said there could be some patchy frost in some areas but conditions will rapidly improve once the sun rises.

"Temperatures will rise very quickly with sunshine," she said. "There will be lots of sunshine."

Oct. 2, 1947 is the earliest the area has seen its first freeze while Oct. 31 is the average date when the Triangle usually sees its first freeze.

Temperatures will rebound to the mid-to-upper 60s later in the day, Gardner said, and no precipitation is expected.