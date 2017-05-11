You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Friday's commute will be chilly and wet with a few hit or miss showers and mostly cloudy. The front that brought in Thursday night's thunderstorms will cause temperatures to plummet for a cold start to the weekend.

"Even cooler air is at our doorstep," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said. "But just rain showers are on their way, not thunderstorms, just sprinkles and light rain."

Highs will only reach the mid 60s, which will feel chilly with the cloud coverage.

"When this front hits here, we are going to be very cool for at least Friday and Saturday before it warms up," Fishel said.

Saturday will be more rain than sun, with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Fishel said the skies should open up, and the sun will shine for Triangle mothers on Mother's Day.

"It just be a nice Mother's Day with warm temperatures and sunny skies," Fishel said.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Next week will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.