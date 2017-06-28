You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials at a North Carolina animal shelter are taking care of an emaciated dog that was found tied to a tree and left without food or water in a wooded area.

Local media outlets report the children had been playing in the Pactolus area on Sunday when they heard whining before they found the dog, described as a female terrier/pit bull mix.

Pitt County Animal Shelter Director Michele Whaley says the dog is possibly between 1 and 2 years old. Whaley says Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter is fostering the dog and posted pictures of it on social media, hoping to raise awareness of animal abuse. The dog has been named Tanzie.

Animal services says if the children hadn't found the dog, it likely wouldn't have survived.