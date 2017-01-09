You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A new policy goes into effect Monday at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center that will restrict children from visiting the hospital during flu season.

The policy, which restricts visitors under 12 from entering the hospital, is designed to minimize the spread of the flu and other flu-like diseases. The new rule applies to all health care center within the Cape Fear Valley Health system, including Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care, Hoke Hospital and Bladen County Hospital.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s emergency department will also limit visitors while the policy is in place.

Officials say they will revisit the visitation policy once flu numbers decrease.