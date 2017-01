You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/178sl

— Raleigh police were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Liberty Place in response to a man being shot.

The man, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, was taken to WakeMed for treatment.