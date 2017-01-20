You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An international investigation started in Moore County led to the arrest of a person in Canada accused of sexually exploiting a child, authorities said.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said the investigation started after the Oct. 17 arrest of Jacob Emery Monroe Johnson. Deputies analyzed Johnson's computer files and found the IP address of someone in Canada suspected of sexually exploiting a minor.

Moore County deputies then coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to get in touch with Canadian authorities and transfer the case to them.

On Jan. 19, Canadian officials told the Moore County Sheriff's Office that investigators when to the suspect's residence, rescued a child depicted in photos and videos, and made an arrest. The suspect's identity was not released.