Durham police ID 7-year-old killed in weekend drive-by shooting
Posted 9 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police have identified the 7-year-old boy who was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting.
Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis identified the child as Kamari Munerlyn, who was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School.
Investigators said Munerlyn was in a Honda Pilot SUV with nine other people at about 5 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from another car as the vehicles traveled near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.
The driver of the Pilot SUV drove to the nearby Tokyo Express Cuisine restaurant in the 3200 block of Guess Road because a flat tire prevented them from getting to a nearby hospital, authorities said.
Authorities said the five adults and five children inside the SUV were leaving a local pool. Three adults fled the scene following the shooting, police said.
Authorities said the shooting was not a random incident.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.