Child hit, killed by car driven by family member in Harnett County
Posted 19 minutes ago
Coats, N.C. — A 23-month-old girl was hit and killed by a car driven by a family member Tuesday afternoon, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
According to Coats, authorities responded to 3241 N.C. Highway 55 in Coats in reference to a pedestrian hit just before 11:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a small child had been hit by a car driven by a female family member in the driveway of the home.
The girl was taken to Central Harnett Hospital at about 12:25 p.m. where she died.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this death. "There is no indication of this being anything other than a tragic accident at this time," Coats said in a statement.
