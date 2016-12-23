WRAL TV

Boy hit by car, injured in Fayetteville

Posted 7:43 p.m. yesterday
Updated 8:34 p.m. yesterday

Fayetteville, N.C. — A 12-year-old pedestrian, walking along Rosehill Road, was struck by a 1998 Honda CR-V around 4 p.m. Friday, according to Fayetteville police.

The boy fractured both legs and is listed in fair condition. The victim will be taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, police said.

The driver, 22-year-old Brittany Hawkins of the 700 block of Lake Pine Drive was not injured and has been charged with Driving with a Revoked Driver’s License.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated.

