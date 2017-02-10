You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials in Orange County said a 4-year-old child fell from the back of a Chevy Blazer and was run over Friday afternoon off N.C. Highway 57 between Sawyer and Bunny roads.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m., and the child died of her injuries.