Local News
Child killed after fall from truck in Orange County
Posted 5:44 p.m. today
Updated 5:52 p.m. today
Rougemont, N.C. — Officials in Orange County said a 4-year-old child fell from the back of a Chevy Blazer and was run over Friday afternoon off N.C. Highway 57 between Sawyer and Bunny roads.
The accident happened just after 3 p.m., and the child died of her injuries.
Janet Ghumri Feb 10, 6:34 p.m.
How awful. God rest her little soul. Prayers for the family