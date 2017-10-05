You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19JJ8

— A young child is being treated for serious injuries on Thursday after being ejected from the back seat when a car overturned on Interstate-40 in Johnston County.

According to officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver fell asleep around 3:45 a.m. when the car ran off the roadway and overturned at mile marker 335 near N.C. Highway 96. A young child was ejected out the back window and is being treated at WakeMed.

The car contained a family of five from Indiana. Troopers said the family was in route to visit their son, who is stationed at at Camp Lejeune. Officials said the marine and his wife had their first child on Wednesday and the family was driving down to visit.

According to troopers, airbags and seatbelts kept all other injuries non-life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.