WRAL TV

Child, adult injured in Durham wreck

Posted 34 minutes ago

Child, adult injured in Durham wreck
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Durham, N.C. — An adult and child were hurt in an car crash in Durham around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The wreck involved a truck and an SUV on Avondale Drive near Interstate 85, officials said. The adult was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child suffered injuries to the face after the airbag. Police have not said what caused the wreck.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all