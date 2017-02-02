WRAL TV
Child, adult injured in Durham wreck
Posted 34 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — An adult and child were hurt in an car crash in Durham around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The wreck involved a truck and an SUV on Avondale Drive near Interstate 85, officials said. The adult was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The child suffered injuries to the face after the airbag. Police have not said what caused the wreck.
