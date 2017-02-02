You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Dez

— An adult and child were hurt in an car crash in Durham around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The wreck involved a truck and an SUV on Avondale Drive near Interstate 85, officials said. The adult was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child suffered injuries to the face after the airbag. Police have not said what caused the wreck.