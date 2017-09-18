You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— N.C. Highway 50 was closed in both directions for several hours Monday afternoon as the result of a fatal crash.

Authorities said a Ford Explorer truck driven by Tammy Higgins Johnson, 47, of Newton Grove was traveling south on Highway 50 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and crossed the center line.

Johnson then overcorrected, traveled off the roadway in the opposite direction, and struck a ditch culvert and a tree.

Johnson died as a result of the crash. Three other people inside the vehicle, including a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, were not injured.

Authorities do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.