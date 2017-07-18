— Chick-fil-A customers in Greensboro will be some of the first in the country to test out a new way to share Chick-fil-A meals, and a few new side items, as the restaurant chain begins testing “Family Style Meals” in three cities through November 18. Phoenix and San Antonio will also participate.

The Family Style Meals, which starts ar $29.99, includes one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls to serve four people, with the option to add additional entrees, shareable sides and beverages. Plates, utensils and condiments are also included.



“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals – down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” said Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A. “Mealtime should be an enjoyable experience that brings family and friends together, not an extra stress in the day.”