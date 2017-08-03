You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18jd1

— The days of cheap chicken wings appear to have flown the coop.

The price of chicken has soared in recent months, largely because of our nation's ravenous appetite for chicken wings.

"The cost has gone way up. I don't understand why," said Chris Wells, who frequents Ba-Da Wings!

Ba-Da Wings! in Raleigh's Mission Valley now has signs on the window and tables announcing a surcharge on all jumbo and boneless wings.

"Chicken prices are like at historically high levels," said Co-Owner, Michael McCoy. "We've had to raise (prices) like a dollar per pound."

The supply was certainly there 40 years ago, but not demand. Now, wings are a go-to bar food and the most sought-after, and expensive, parts of the chicken.

"It's just that people are buying and eating more chicken," McCoy said.

A representative from Prestige Farms in Charlotte said, "everybody's putting them on the menu now."

"We're not trying to gouge anyone," McCoy said. "It's just that with prices what they are, we've been forced to do it."

Sophia Bouknight said she has noticed the jacked-up price.

"It didn't stop me," she said. "I like chicken wings because they're small and you get them in all different flavors. I just like them."

The owner of Ba-Da Wings! said he has not seen any decline in business.

Buffalo Wild Wings said its net earnings decreased by 63 percent for the second quarter of the year.