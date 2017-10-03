Chatham man accused to hiring inmate to kill his wife
Posted 36 minutes ago
Pittsboro, N.C. — A Chatham County man has been charged with contracting a hit on his wife, authorities said.
Mark Andrew Lavandowski, 51, was in jail in August for violating a domestic violence protection order when he conspired to post the bond of another inmate in exchange for killing his wife, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
A grand jury indicted Lavandowski on Monday on charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and attempted obstruction of justice. He remains in the Chatham County jail under a $2.5 million bond.
Jeffrey Derry Oct 3, 11:54 a.m.
And the light came to this world to shine light on the darkness but the dark knew it not