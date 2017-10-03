You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Chatham County man has been charged with contracting a hit on his wife, authorities said.

Mark Andrew Lavandowski, 51, was in jail in August for violating a domestic violence protection order when he conspired to post the bond of another inmate in exchange for killing his wife, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

A grand jury indicted Lavandowski on Monday on charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and attempted obstruction of justice. He remains in the Chatham County jail under a $2.5 million bond.