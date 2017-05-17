You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— About one in 3,500 babies born in the United States has cystic fibrosis, a lifelong, chronic condition that affects breathing and digestion.

The average life expectancy for those with the condition is in the late 30s, and currently, there is no cure.

A Chatham County family knows the struggles associated with cystic fibrosis, and they're doing their part to raise money that they hope will one day lead to a cure.

Six-year-old Kelsie Houston and her baby sister, McKenzie, each deal with the condition.

"I'm just like every other kid," Kelsie said.

Recently, Kimberly Houston, Kelsie and McKenzie's mother, read to Kelsie's class to help explain the disease.

"She had to take pills every time she eats, so they always ask questions," Kimberly Houston said of her daughter's classmates. "It's hard for her, as a 6-year-old, to explain what the disease is."

Kelsie takes 25 pills each day, and she also has daily breathing treatments delivered through a vest to help clear mucus from her lungs.

The Houston family is getting ready to do their part to fight the disease.

They'll take part in the Great Strides walk this weekend in Raleigh. Their team, "Take it Away," is raising money for research to find a cure.

"(We're) getting close to a cure one day, hopefully within their lifetime," Kimberly Houston said.

Kelsie also has hope.

"I might have it when I'm grown up, but we hope I won't have it forever," she said.

The Wake County Great Strides event is being held Saturday morning, with the walk starting at 10 a.m. at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh.