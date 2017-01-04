Charter captain reels in 16-foot shark off Hilton Head
Hilton Head Island, S.C. — A charter boat owner and captain got the catch of a lifetime on New Year's Eve. While fishing off Hilton Head Island, Chip Michalove reeled in a 16-foot female shark.
Michalove's video, posted to YouTube on behalf of his charter company, Outcast Sport Fishing, shows the shark on the line and the incredulous reactions of those on the boat.
Michalove, who told CBS News that he has loved sharks since a very young age, works with scientists at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to tag and release sharks so they can be monitored.
After he and his crew tagged their New Year's Eve catch, he was able to capture video of her swimming away in the dark water.
