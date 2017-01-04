  • Weather

Charter captain reels in 16-foot shark off Hilton Head

Posted 8:35 a.m. today
Updated 10 minutes ago

A Hilton Head charter captain caught a 16-foot great white shark on New Year's Eve.
Hilton Head Island, S.C. — A charter boat owner and captain got the catch of a lifetime on New Year's Eve. While fishing off Hilton Head Island, Chip Michalove reeled in a 16-foot female shark.

Michalove's video, posted to YouTube on behalf of his charter company, Outcast Sport Fishing, shows the shark on the line and the incredulous reactions of those on the boat.

Michalove, who told CBS News that he has loved sharks since a very young age, works with scientists at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to tag and release sharks so they can be monitored.

After he and his crew tagged their New Year's Eve catch, he was able to capture video of her swimming away in the dark water.

  • Buddy Andressen Jan 4, 9:39 a.m.
    Cool story! That's a nice commercial for the charter boat company, but they've really done a public service by attaching the monitoring equipment to this monster. Any swimmer that doesn't see those barrels coming just isn't respecting the sea and its perils.