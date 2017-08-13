You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A second rally is expected to take place Sunday evening near the Confederate statue that “Unite the Right” was fighting to save when things turned violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

One day after violence in Charlottesville, both sides wanted their voices to be heard, but one side was louder than the other.

Jason Kessler, who organized the Saturday rally that turned violent, attempted to share his side of the story Sunday afternoon. His story was never heard by the crowd because his comments were drowned out by chants from the opposition.

“I would like to condemn any of the violence that happened yesterday. I disavow anything that led to folks getting hurt,” Kessler said.

Kessler’s speech was cut short when he was swarmed by protesters in a scene that stood in stark contrast to a morning service at the First Baptist Church, where a uniting message from Gov. Terry McAuliffe brought the crowd to their feet.

McAuliffe paused to recognize Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people who were protesting the white nationalists, as well as two state troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash on the way to the scene.

One of those troopers was McAuliffe’s personal pilot for more than three years.

“We are stronger than these people. You have made us stronger. You think you hurt us? You made us stronger,” he said.

Police said a total of 35 people were injured Saturday.

McAuliffe said that no property was damaged as a result of the protests and no shots were fired even though many in attendance were carrying weapons. In the future though, he said city officials will likely reconsider where similar protests are allowed to occur.

“Law enforcement did a great job. I can’t second guess. We just need to be careful about where we’re allowing these instance to occur, I’ll be very frank on that,” he said. “Move it to a place where you’re not in the middle of downtown. I think we’ve got to look at that.”