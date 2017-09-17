You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A triathlon scheduled to be held at Trump National Golf Club in Charlotte on Oct. 8 was canceled just weeks before the event.

The event was meant to raise money for children with cancer and life-threatening illnesses.

Originally called "Tri at the Trump," the event was renamed "Tri for Good" before the director decided to cancel it completely. "It is with a heavy heart that we are cancelling," the Facebook post read. "This decision did not come easily, but was the only choice we had in light of events that have occurred over the last week. Thank you again and we hope to see you in 2018."

Organizers said they continue to support event beneficiaries and their causes.