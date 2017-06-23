You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A Charlotte spa is offering people a new service that it says could help acne and fight infection.

Mud Facial Bar now offers facials that use breast milk, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.

"Breast milk in general helps fight bacteria," Mud Facial Bar owner Kerri Flanigan told the television station. "It's got natural antibodies that fight infection."

Flanigan said the milk meets certain standards and comes fresh from new mothers.

Each facial treatment uses half an ounce of breast milk mixed with other ingredients.