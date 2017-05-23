You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/189QQ

— Char-Grill is looking to open its 11th restaurant in North Carolina.

The fast food stand has been a staple of the Raleigh food scene since 1959, when its first location opened on Hillsborough Street. Consistently on "best burger joint" lists, the restaurant is also known for its hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches and milkshakes.

Char-Grill submitted a site proposal last month to open a location at 2503 Ten Ten Road near the Apex/Cary line. The location would be its second in Cary.

The restaurant currently operates four locations in Raleigh, in addition to single locations in Garner, Benson, Davidson and Fayetteville.

Plans are currently under review by Cary officials.