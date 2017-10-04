You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Next to a memorial on the Las Vegas strip, many people with worried faces continued to shed tears on Wednesday.

In the middle of it all were Jeff Naber and Larry Smith, who are chaplains with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, based in Charlotte.

"The amount of emotion, people are very emotional," said Smith. "You can see the weeping."

A rapid response team deployed right after Sunday's mass shooting that killed 58 people at a country music festival.

"Our mission is to meet people in the street," Naber said.

"They want to talk. They want to tell their story," Smith said.

Smith is familiar with scenes like the one in Las Vegas. He worked with the Durham Police Department for nearly 30 years.

"We are not there to give them all the answers to what they are feeling," Smith said. "Many times, we are just there to listen."

They also pray with people and share the gospel.

Shealene Tamez was grateful that Smith was there for her.

"My anxiety is up. I have not wanted to come back down to the strip for the fear," she said. "It is really important, we really need to talk about it."

The rapid response team often finds itself at natural and manmade disasters around the world.

In Las Vegas, there is no shortage of people who could use them.

"The whole city is feeling the impact," Naber said.