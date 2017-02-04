You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The do-not-use order for Orange Water and Sewer Authority customers was lifted Saturday afternoon after a water main break on Friday caused the supply to plummet, prompting a state of emergency in Chapel Hill.

OWASA and Orange County health officials said customers should still limit their water use to only essential needs because the supply remained below normal.

"OWASA tested samples from across the service area to ensure the water is safe for public consumption,” Orange County Health Director Colleen Bridger said in a news release. “All of the tests came back safe earlier this afternoon."

At a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Bridger said the water was safe to drink with the exception of the apartments at Midtown 501. The 250 residents there are under a boil water advisory and will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Restaurants and lodging business affected by the shortage were also told they could resume regular business.

An investigation into the break is underway but has not been completed.

The Jones Ferry Water Treatment plant is not back in service yet, said Ed Kerwin, executive director of OWASA. As of Saturday at 3pm, Chapel Hill was still getting water from the City of Durham and Chatham County, and the Town of Hillsborough said it would provide more water if necessary until the OWASA plant is operational.

"If things continue to go as planned, we expect later today that we will begin putting drinking water from our facility into the distribution system," Kerwin said.

During the shortage, officials set up water distribution sites around Carrboro and Chapel Hill to provide bottled water to customers who were affected. Those sites will remain open through 6 p.m. Saturday or until the supply is gone.

The break on Friday drained supply to thousands of customers, closed schools and forced sporting events to postpone or change venues.

"We do apologize sincerely for the inconvenience," Kerwin said. "I know that's probably not a strong enough word, but we really appreciate peoples' understanding,"