Chapel Hill search for suspect in sexual assault case
Posted 11:13 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:15 p.m. yesterday
N.C. — Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in a wooded area near Drew Hill Lane around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The alleged victim described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 and 25, standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.
The suspect had a flat haircut with a dot pattern cut into the sides and back. He was wearing a maroon colored t-shirt and gray jogging pants.
Anyone with information should call call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.