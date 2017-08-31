You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in a wooded area near Drew Hill Lane around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The alleged victim described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 and 25, standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

The suspect had a flat haircut with a dot pattern cut into the sides and back. He was wearing a maroon colored t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information should call call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.