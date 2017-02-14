Local News
Chapel Hill police seek public's help to find missing 14-year-old
Posted 8:17 a.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who went missing Monday.
Jahari Taylor is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and he was last seen at about 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Legion Road.
When he disappeared, Taylor was wearing a red T-shirt with a blue stripe, blue hooded sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and red and white Nike shoes.
Anyone who has information on Taylor's whereabouts should call 911 or Orange County Communications at 919-732-5063.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.