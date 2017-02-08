Chapel Hill police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Posted 10 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Deepmala Ford-Williams, 13, was last seen at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Phillip Middle School at 606 North Estes Drive.
Williams is described as being Indian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with dyed red tips. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue sports pants with white stripes and gray shoes.
Authorities said Ford-Williams wears glasses and may have washable tattoos on her neck.
Anybody with information is asked to call 919-732-5063 or dial 911.
