— Chapel Hill police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Deepmala Ford-Williams, 13, was last seen at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Phillip Middle School at 606 North Estes Drive.

Williams is described as being Indian, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with dyed red tips. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue sports pants with white stripes and gray shoes.

Authorities said Ford-Williams wears glasses and may have washable tattoos on her neck.

Anybody with information is asked to call 919-732-5063 or dial 911.