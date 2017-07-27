Chapel Hill police search for missing 22-year-old woman
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Authorities issued a Silver Alert early Thursday morning for a woman who went missing from Chapel Hill.
Police are searching for 22-year-old Olivia Simone Strong, who was last seen at 101 Manning Dr., Chapel Hill. Strong is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Strong is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, has black, shoulder length hair and brown eyes, police said. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black romper and black basketball shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information should call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-962-8100.
