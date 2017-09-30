Local News
Chapel Hill police locate missing man
Posted 5:58 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:26 a.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department has located 32-year-old Trevor Joseph Trout. He is no longer considered endangered.
Trout is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with shoulder length blonde hair. He may be wearing a white button down shirt and blue jeans.
He was last seen in the area of Legion Road in Chapel Hill at about 12:30 PM on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-612-8240.
